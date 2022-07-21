Advertisement

LIVE: Jan. 6 committee hearings recap

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Fla. (WCJB/AP) - Starting at 4 p.m. ABC Live airs special coverage of the investigation into the Jan. 6 capitol riots leading up to the final U.S. House Select Committee hearing at 8 p.m.

The House Jan. 6 committee aims to make the case in its final hearing Thursday night that Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election fueled the grisly Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

The panel will delve into 187 minutes in which it says Trump did nothing to stop the violence but instead “gleefully” watched on television. The hearing will feature testimony from two former White House aides and will show outtakes of a Jan. 7 video that aides pleaded for Trump to make as a message of national healing for the country.

The new footage will show how Trump struggled to condemn the mob of his supporters.

A former national security official in the Trump White House, Matt Pottinger, and a former press aide, Sarah Matthews, will be the key witnesses at a prime-time hearing of the Jan. 6 committee.

Both Pottinger and Matthews resigned from the White House the day that supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol. Along with the former assistant to Trump’s chief of staff, Cassidy Hutchinson, they are the only Trump White House insiders to testify publicly.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
48st single wide mobile home stolen from the side of the road.
Whole mobile home stolen in Levy County, deputies say

Latest News

Michael Brinson, 41, Suwannee County Jail booking photo, packets of cocaine
OnStar leads Suwannee County deputies to stolen vehicle
Forensic Art depicting John "Forrest" Doe
New forensic art depicts victim in 1978 Columbia County cold case
20 shots fired in Lake City neighborhood
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST