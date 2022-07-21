LIVE: Jan. 6 committee hearings recap

WASHINGTON, Fla. (WCJB/AP) - Starting at 4 p.m. ABC Live airs special coverage of the investigation into the Jan. 6 capitol riots leading up to the final U.S. House Select Committee hearing at 8 p.m.

The House Jan. 6 committee aims to make the case in its final hearing Thursday night that Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election fueled the grisly Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

The panel will delve into 187 minutes in which it says Trump did nothing to stop the violence but instead “gleefully” watched on television. The hearing will feature testimony from two former White House aides and will show outtakes of a Jan. 7 video that aides pleaded for Trump to make as a message of national healing for the country.

The new footage will show how Trump struggled to condemn the mob of his supporters.

A former national security official in the Trump White House, Matt Pottinger, and a former press aide, Sarah Matthews, will be the key witnesses at a prime-time hearing of the Jan. 6 committee.

Both Pottinger and Matthews resigned from the White House the day that supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol. Along with the former assistant to Trump’s chief of staff, Cassidy Hutchinson, they are the only Trump White House insiders to testify publicly.

