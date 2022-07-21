Man found dead at Gainesville bus stop

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A body has been found off of Archer Road in Southwest Gainesville.

Gainesville police officials tell us that they have located the body of a man in his fifties at a bus stop in front of Pizza Hut.

They believe the man to be homeless and that there was no foul play involved.

