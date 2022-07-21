Advertisement

Man found dead at Gainesville bus stop

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A body has been found off of Archer Road in Southwest Gainesville.

Gainesville police officials tell us that they have located the body of a man in his fifties at a bus stop in front of Pizza Hut.

They believe the man to be homeless and that there was no foul play involved.

TRENDING STORY:

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless
Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
“I am just ready to be able to wrap my arms around him”: Judge rules man mauled by GPD K-9 can...
“I’m ready to be able to wrap my arms around him”: Judge rules man mauled by GPD K-9 can be released from jail

Latest News

Man found dead at Gainesville bus stop
The commission is tasked with filling judicial vacancies.
Several North Central Florida judges get DeSantis appointment to nominating commission
The commission is tasked with filling judicial vacancies.
Several North Central Florida judges get DeSantis appointment to nominating commission
A Marion County horse training center is on the market for $37M
A Marion County horse training center is on the market for $37M