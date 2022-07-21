Man found dead at Gainesville bus stop
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A body has been found off of Archer Road in Southwest Gainesville.
Gainesville police officials tell us that they have located the body of a man in his fifties at a bus stop in front of Pizza Hut.
They believe the man to be homeless and that there was no foul play involved.
