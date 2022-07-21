A Marion County horse training center is on the market for $37M

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Classic Mile Park training center is just outside of Ocala off Highway 40.

The property is more than 700 acres with more than 20 horse barns scattered throughout, and a dirt and turf racing course and now it’s up for sale with a listing price of $37 million.

The owner Domenic Martelli explains the best parts of the property.

“The rolling hills and the trees and everything else with it, we looked at other properties when we came here in 1985 and ultimately came back here and brought the property. We enjoyed it for 37 years we’re now at the point where we have to retire we had a lot of great times and we hope we can sell the property.”

According to the home sale numbers in June, Ocala dropped nearly seven percent in the number of homes sold but the average price has gone up more than 25 percent compared to last year.

The listing agent Tasha Osbourne said equestrian properties have been selling fast.

“Central Florida is a fast-growing area we have a lot of people coming to the World Equestrian Center we have all disciplines being featured there this property has a lot of inquiries. Anything from 10 to 20 to 30 tracks.”

The property also has five additional employee residences, an office with a two-bedroom apartment, and a main house that has its own private six-stall barn and screened-in pool.

But Martelli said there’s so much more to do with the land.

“Golf courses or dude ranches a million things you can do it’s a gorgeous piece of property. I get up in the morning drink my coffee and say thank god I want to die here it’s heaven.”

Martelli said they’re willing to subdivide the property by 100 or even 10 acres.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.