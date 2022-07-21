NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 1

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Incumbent Tina Certain will be running against Daniel Fisher for the District 1 seat.

Tina Certain was born and raised in Alachua County, attending JJ Finley, now known as Carolyn Beatrice Parker Elementary then Westwood middle and Gainesville high school, before graduating from the University of Florida.

“I am of this community, I don’t just live in this community, I am invested in the community. I raised my family in this community” said Certain.

Her deep ties and involvement in Alachua County inspired Certain to run a successful campaign for school board in 2018, and now she is running for re-election.

“I embody what we want public education to be. I was a child that grew up in poverty and I am matriculated through public education. Look at me now. I am a contributing member of society and I think what happened with me can happen to every student and every student should have that opportunity” said Certain.

Along with her years serving on the school board, Certain says her experience as an accountant serves her well because it brings a business and analytical perspective.

If elected, she wants to continue the progress she has been a part of involving early learning literacy.

This includes the U-Fly early literacy program which is a phonics-based decoding program in conjunction with UF, available for kindergarten to 2nd grade students.

“To build them up to ensure every child is reading on grade level by 3rd grade” said Certain.

As for older learners, Certain wants to extend the school day to have a 7th period for middle and high schoolers.

“So that students can have one period that could be used as acceleration, if it was in their math skills or their reading skills. And then that 7th period would also allow them to opportunity to take additional courses to meet graduation requirements as well as career technical and industry certifications” said Certain.

She says since the extra period would allow students to meet graduation requirements quicker, they could explore dual enrollment at Santa Fe College and receive higher education at no cost.

Certain will be running against Daniel Fisher for the District 1 seat.

Fisher is from Orlando and moved to Gainesville in 2020 after spending 28 years in the Air-Force and retiring in 2018.

He says that career is part of what gives him the qualifications to be on the school board.

“I spent time in civil engineering so I am very familiar with the trades. I spent time 4.5 years as a first sergeant so that gave me a window into a lot of support services for families and taking care of the human side of people. I spent time in aircraft maintenance which was very blue collar turning wrenches myself. I finished out my career in intelligence” said Fisher.

Fisher says he has seen almost every single state and could bring a new perspective to Alachua County and the school board.

“Coming in I don’t have any biases about Alachua or the people. I can just come in and look at it with fresh eyes and say how should our system be and go to work to make that happen” said Fisher.

Fisher now teaches 10th and 11th graders at Williston Middle High school.

His main goal is to focus on pre-k through 2nd graders and making sure they are on track at an early age.

“Statistics show if we do not get kids on grade level by 3rd grade, seldom do they catch up and 90% of high school drop outs struggle to read in the 3rd grade. If you want to talk opportunity and access, get them up to grade level on those key subjects then they will have all the opportunity and access that they could want” said Fisher.

Fisher wants more engagement of outside organizations and businesses within the school system to give students a long term vision of their future.

He believes it all starts at the top.

“Being able to see a lot of successful organizations. They all have one thing in common and that is they have a great culture. People like coming to work and they like who they work with. The way you build a culture is having great leadership and being very deliberate with who you hire and the positions they go in”

Election day is on August 23rd with early voting running from August 13th till the 20th.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.