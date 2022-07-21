Advertisement

New forensic art depicts victim in 1978 Columbia County cold case

Forensic Art depicting John "Forrest" Doe
Forensic Art depicting John "Forrest" Doe
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released a new image depicting how an unidentified man may have looked before his remains were found near an Interstate 10 rest area.

In November 1978, a driver on I-10 searching for a deer he struck, found a body buried just a few inches below the soil. The remains had no identifying information on them and had been there for more than a year.

Over the years, both a team at FSU and UF reviewed the bones. They determined the victim was a man between the ages of 35 and 50 years old, 5′9″, and may have walked with a limp. He also had an overbite and fillings on eight teeth.

Several depictions of the unidentified person labeled John “Forrest” Doe were made. The most recent was created this year by Anthony Redgrave, an artist and lead forensic genealogist of Redgrave Research Forensics Services.

Anyone with information regarding the identification of the man is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jimmy Watson of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-758- 1095. To report the tip anonymously, you may reach out to Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at 386-754-7099. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

