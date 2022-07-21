Advertisement

OnStar leads Suwannee County deputies to stolen vehicle

Michael Brinson, 41, Suwannee County Jail booking photo, packets of cocaine
Michael Brinson, 41, Suwannee County Jail booking photo, packets of cocaine(SCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LIVE OAK Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office tracked down a stolen vehicle using OnStar and arrested the driver on theft and drug charges on Wednesday night.

Deputies say OnStar contacted dispatch to report a vehicle stolen in Hamilton County was headed towards Live Oak. Deputies pulled over Michael Brinson, 41, of Mayo, on County Road 136 East.

Brinson is not the owner of the vehicle and did not have a valid license.

When Deputies searched Brinson, they found seven bags containing cocaine.

Brinson was charged with grand theft, possession of cocaine, and driving with a suspended license.

