Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store

CITRA Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man operating covert fish games out of a clothing store.

Deputies say they received a complaint about an internet cafe operating out of a business on North Highway 301 in Citra. On Wednesday, they sent an undercover detective to check it out.

The detective went to the business but the door was locked. When he knocked Ralph McNish opened and said the business was just a clothing store. The detective asked to play some “tables” and McNish bought the undercover detective to the back of the store.

Clothing store used as a front for illegal fishing games operation (MCSO)

Inside were 16 “fish games” stations. The detective played $40.00 on the machines to confirm they were simulated gambling devices.

McNish was charged with 16 counts of violating the county ordinance against simulated gambling devices. He is being held on an $8,000 bond at the Marion County Jail.

