Several North Central Florida judges get DeSantis appointment to nominating commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed five North Central Florida residents to judicial nominating commissions.

The commission is tasked with filling judicial vacancies.

To the Eighth Judicial Nominating Commission, DeSantis appointed Candice Brower of Newberry and Norm Fugate of Williston.

Both will serve until July 1st, 2026.

For the Fifth Circuit, the governor appointed Ocala residents Bo Briggs, David Ellspermann, and Richard Mutarelli, Junior.

