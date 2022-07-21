State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The son of Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. is being prosecuted for driving as a habitual traffic offender.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was served for Clovis Watson IV, 30, on the felony charge of driving with a suspended license as a habitual traffic offender.

Clovis Watson IV was cited on June 3 for not having a valid license on him.

RELATED: Clovis Watson Jr.’s son arrested for stalking

In an executive order, Gov. Ron Desantis appointed State Attorney Brian Kramer to investigate and prosecute Watson IV because he is related to the sheriff.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.