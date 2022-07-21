Teen wanted for vehicle burglary and grand theft auto could be in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen wanted in Hernando County could be in Marion County.

Christian Coleman, 17, ran away from his foster home in Spring Hill in February.

Hernando County sheriff’s deputies believe he is traveling between Spring Hill and Ocala, where he has friends.

He’s wanted for vehicle burglary and grand theft auto.

