Teen wanted for vehicle burglary and grand theft auto could be in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen wanted in Hernando County could be in Marion County.

Christian Coleman, 17, ran away from his foster home in Spring Hill in February.

Hernando County sheriff’s deputies believe he is traveling between Spring Hill and Ocala, where he has friends.

He’s wanted for vehicle burglary and grand theft auto.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

