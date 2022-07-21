Advertisement

UF Health unveils groundbreaking technology for cancer treatment

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health is celebrating its completion of the 1.5 Elekta Unity MR Linac device, which will be used for treating challenging types of cancer.

After more than two years of construction, installation, and training, the new treatment will be available for patients.

 The device will be used to treat pancreatic and liver cancers, plus tumors that spread to soft tissues.

If a patient has multiple tumors, they can now target the ones around it with smaller margins.

“Patients with cancer often have tumors that are very hard to see, and MR is a fabulous way to see things more sharply,” said Dr. Paul Okunieff, Chairman Of Radiation Oncology at UF Health.

Officials say it’s the first device of its kind in North Central Florida and it’s among the third of its kind in the nation.

“There are really very few of them in the United States people are looking to get them,” said Dr. Okunieff. “We’ll have one of the few in the United States.”

The first patient will be treated using this device, next week, on July 26th.

