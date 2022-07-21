U.F’s performing arts season lineup has been announced for 2022-2023

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman is among the headliners in the 2022-2023 University of Florida performing arts season.

Director Brian Jose announced the lineup at the Phillips Center Wednesday night.

Perlman is scheduled to perform on March 6th, after having to cancel last March.

The musical lineup includes performances by artists such as blues legend Bobby Rush and celebrating Elvis Presley’s records.

For kids, there is Disney’s Winnie the Pooh. To see the entire lineup, click on the link HERE

