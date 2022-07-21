Ukrainian U.F. graduate demonstrated how music can transcend politics and war

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A U.F. graduate and native of Kharkiv, Ukraine demonstrated how music can transcend politics and war.

Anastasiya Naplekova played the music of Rachmaninoff on piano.

She began the performance at Oak Hammock by claiming that the legendary Russian composer was critical of the country’s government.

She performed to raise donations designed to help Ukrainian musicians with daily expenses, housing, and instrument repairs.

