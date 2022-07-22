Advertisement

2 children killed after tree falls on home in Alabama

3-year-old, 3-month-old killed after tree falls on Birmingham home
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say two children were killed after a tree fell onto a home on Thursday.

Authorities said the two children who died were 3 years old and 3 months old. An 11-year-old has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities also say an adult woman was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital, and has been reported as conscious and talking.

Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said another woman was trapped inside of the home but was rescued.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
48st single wide mobile home stolen from the side of the road.
Whole mobile home stolen in Levy County, deputies say

Latest News

Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell are shown on a call asking when they can...
Jan. 6 clip shows, McConnell, Schumer on call
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Video shows Sen. Josh Hawley fleeing the mob, hours after he pumped his first in the air to...
Sen. Hawley shown running from mob in Jan. 6 clip
Construction is underway for the Archer SUN Trail
Construction is underway for the Archer SUN Trail
Construction is underway for the Archer SUN Trail
Construction is underway for the Archer SUN Trail