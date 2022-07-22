Alachua County Animal Services will give away free adoptions in honor of National Adoption weekend

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be free adoptions at overcrowded Alachua County Animal Services, and it starts on Friday.

The event is in honor of National Adoption weekend.

It will start at 10:30 a.m. and end at 5:30 p.m.

It’s located at Alachua County Animal Resources and care.

They would like everyone to know that these pets need you now more than ever.

