Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man that trespassed at a home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was trespassing at a home.

Sheriff’s deputies surrounded an area a mile west of 241 south of Archer and also used the helicopter to look for the suspect.

Officials say that the suspect trespassed onto the resident’s property but was scared away by the resident’s dogs.

The man was wearing dark clothing.

