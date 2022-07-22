Advertisement

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man that trespassed at a home

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was trespassing at a home.

Sheriff’s deputies surrounded an area a mile west of 241 south of Archer and also used the helicopter to look for the suspect.

Officials say that the suspect trespassed onto the resident’s property but was scared away by the resident’s dogs.

The man was wearing dark clothing.

Qualifying for seat number three on the High Springs Commission has ended
Governor DeSantis announces release of COVID-19 funds to struggling families