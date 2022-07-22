Advertisement

Building catches fire in Levy County

Levy County firefighters battle structure fire
Levy County firefighters battle structure fire(Levy County Dept. of Public Safety)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple fire rescue crews responded to a fire in Levy County on Friday.

Officials with the Levy County Department of Public Safety and the Inglis Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the area of Southeast 201 Street.

Crews asked residents to avoid the area while they battled the blaze.

The fire is now considered under control.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

