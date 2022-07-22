Charges dropped against UF student arrested for sexual battery and false imprisonment

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University of Florida student was arrested for kidnapping and raping a woman at Corry Circle Apartments. Those charges have since been dropped.

UF Police Department officers say the victim went to the apartment of Zhishen Wang, 27, to retrieve her belongings.

That’s when Wang trapped her in the unit and sexually battered her multiple times.

Wang is being charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment.

clarification: This story has been updated to reflect that charges against the defendant were dropped

