Construction is underway for the Archer SUN Trail

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The 10-foot-wide asphalt trail will cover just under two and a half miles along Archer Road.

It covers from SW 75th Terrace to SW 41st Boulevard.

Onyx Site Services is the county’s contractor for the project.

Construction will be complete with help from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU).

The purpose is for Non-Motorized use, this includes walking, running, biking and more.

“The trail will be a great benefit to the community,” said Alachua County Public Works Transportation and Engineering manager, Thomas Strom. “It will provide enhanced recreation and transportation opportunities and it will provide connectivity to the existing Archer Braid Trail that has it’s trail head in the city of Archer.”

The county commission applied for funds in 2016.

It is being funded by the Florida Department of Transportation as part of its SUN Trail Network, with a construction cost of just under 1.2 million dollars.

Alachua County officials saw the need for enhanced recreation and transportation opportunities for residents and hope this new trail will do so.

The trail is expected to be complete in December of this year.

