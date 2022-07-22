Drugs, guns, and money seized in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County sheriff’s deputies are showing off the drugs, guns, and cash they seized in a joint mission with Palatka Police.

Deputies say they moved resources from other parts of the county to work with Palatka Police following a spike in violent crime.

They seized more than one and a half kilograms of drugs, including cocaine, MDMA, and opiates.

They also confiscated more than seven thousand dollars from illegal drug sales and twelve illegal firearms, leading to multiple arrests.

