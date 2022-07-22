Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will release the June unemployment numbers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida DEO will release unemployment numbers for June on Friday.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s chief economist will be holding a media call.

It will start at 10:30 a.m.

You must submit your RSVP by 10 a.m. to be included in the call.

All credentialed media are welcome to attend.

