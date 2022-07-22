Advertisement

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will release the June unemployment numbers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida DEO will release unemployment numbers for June on Friday.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s chief economist will be holding a media call.

It will start at 10:30 a.m.

You must submit your RSVP by 10 a.m. to be included in the call.

All credentialed media are welcome to attend.

