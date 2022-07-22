Advertisement

Gators picked to finish fourth in SEC East in preseason conference media poll

Georgia, Alabama picked to win respective divisions; Crimson Tide favored as SEC champion
Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (1) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA...
Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (1) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -SEC Media Days came to a close on Friday with conference media sacking the Florida Gators. UF was picked to finish fourth in the Eastern Division, behind Georgia, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Florida is coming off a 6-7 season and a conference mark of 2-6.

Additionally, offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence was voted a preseason First Team All-SEC selection, pass rusher Brenton Cox was chosen for the Second Team, while Third Team honors went to defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, linebacker Ventrell Miller, and defensive back Trey Dean III. Florida opens the Billy Napier era Sept. 3 against Utah.

Alabama was picked to win the Western Division and the SEC title, although it should be noted the media have correctly predicted the SEC champion only nine times since 1992.

SEC Preseason Poll: Conference Media

Eastern Division

1. Georgia (172)

2. Kentucky (4)

3. Tennessee (1)

4. Florida

5. South Carolina (3)

6. Missouri

7. Vanderbilt (1)

Western Division

1. Alabama (177)

2. Texas A&M (3)

3. Arkansas (1)

4. Ole Miss

5. LSU

6. Mississippi State

7. Auburn

() indicates number of first place votes

