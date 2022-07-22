Governor DeSantis announces release of COVID-19 funds to struggling families

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that COVID-19 relief funds will be sent directly to struggling families.

According to Business Insider, eligible recipients will receive $450 for every child in the family.

That includes foster parents, caregivers, and families that receive program benefits.

The checks will be funded by the 35-and-a-half million dollars that were set aside from the one billion dollar American Rescue Plan.

TRENDING STORY: U.F’s performing arts season lineup has been announced for 2022-2023

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.