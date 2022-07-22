Advertisement

Governor DeSantis announces release of COVID-19 funds to struggling families

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that COVID-19 relief funds will be sent directly to struggling families.

According to Business Insider, eligible recipients will receive $450 for every child in the family.

That includes foster parents, caregivers, and families that receive program benefits.

The checks will be funded by the 35-and-a-half million dollars that were set aside from the one billion dollar American Rescue Plan.

