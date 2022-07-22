Advertisement

“If the flaps are down you are supposed to stop” :Truck hit by train after attempting to go around cross guard arms

recurring recording of 5pm newscasts
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead and two others are hurt after a pickup truck was struck by a train in Bradford County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night a Ford F-250 was heading east on Paul Street.

The truck approached a CSX railroad crossing which troopers say had its cross guard arms down and lights on as a train was coming.

The driver of the truck went around the arms and was struck by the train.

A 57-year-old man from Lawtey was killed and two others in the truck suffered serious injuries.

Troopers are still working to determine which person was driving the truck.

No one on the train was hurt.

Joalice lives in the city. She thinks people should follow the railroad crossing signal when it is flashing.

“If the flaps are down you are supposed to stop and wait until the train goes down,” said Joalice.

TRENDING STORY: Governor DeSantis announces release of COVID-19 funds to struggling families

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless
Ten people, including an Ocala man, were arrested for dealing Methamphetamine
Ten people, including an Ocala man, were arrested for dealing Methamphetamine
48st single wide mobile home stolen from the side of the road.
Whole mobile home stolen in Levy County, deputies say

Latest News

University of Florida graduate student arrested for sexual assault charges
A University of Florida graduate student is behind bars for raping a woman in on-campus housing.
University of Florida graduate student arrested for sexual assault
Florida picked 4th in SEC East
Florida fourth in the Eastern Division in SEC Preseason Media Poll
New Catholic bishop installed in the St. Augustine Diocese
Unemployment Rate in NCFL
Unemployments rates stay steady for June in Florida