Interim GPD Police Chief Lonnie Scott to take up the position officially

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Interim Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott will be officially taking up the position on Monday.

City of Gainesville officials held a promotion ceremony to welcome Scott as the new chief at the Santa Fe College Blount Center at 5:30 p.m.

The ceremony also honored the previous chief, Tony Jones who is the city’s Chief Operating Officer.

Jones has been appointed Special Advisor for juvenile justice and community support programs.

TRENDING STORY: Truck hit by train after attempting to go around cross guard arms

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.