Interim GPD Police Chief Lonnie Scott to take up the position officially

Interim GPD Police Chief Lonnie Scott to take up the position officially
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Interim Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott will be officially taking up the position on Monday.

City of Gainesville officials held a promotion ceremony to welcome Scott as the new chief at the Santa Fe College Blount Center at 5:30 p.m.

The ceremony also honored the previous chief, Tony Jones who is the city’s Chief Operating Officer.

Jones has been appointed Special Advisor for juvenile justice and community support programs.

