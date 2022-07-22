Advertisement

LifeSouth is in need of blood donors after recent shootings in Gainesville

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One pint of blood can save up to three people’s lives. On Tuesday, a shooting in Gainesville forced o positive blood to be placed on backorder for area hospitals.

Laura Bialeck the Lifesouth district community development coordinator said they are in need of donors

“We had some shootings early on this week and our hospitals ordered a lot of blood to be able to cope with that and when we have those kinds of issues going on in the community that can use up a lot of the blood we have on hand.”

That blood was needed to help the three victims who were shot. Bialeck added that Lifesouth has struggled this summer to get people to donate.

Blood drives have been held in shopping centers that are almost always full of donors but now in those places, it’s hard to find one.

But regular donor Wesley Madyda said he gives blood to save others’ lives.

“It feels good to help the community I know I’m A-negative it’s a fairly rare blood type and I know platelets help cancer patients and burn victims. Why not help them?”

Cai Husband is also a regular donor herself and explains why she gives blood.

“For a friend who passed away of leukemia that’s why I donate platelets.”

The people at Lifesouth said your blood could be the right type to save multiple people’s lives.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless
“I am just ready to be able to wrap my arms around him”: Judge rules man mauled by GPD K-9 can...
“I’m ready to be able to wrap my arms around him”: Judge rules man mauled by GPD K-9 can be released from jail

Latest News

Governor DeSantis announces release of COVID-19 funds to struggling families
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Miami's Freedom Tower, May 9, 2022. Florida’s new...
Governor DeSantis announces release of COVID-19 funds to struggling families
Putnam County deputies worked in conjunction with Palatka Police
Drugs, guns, and money seized in Putnam County
Drugs, guns, and money seized in Putnam County
LifeSouth is in need of blood donors after recent shootings in Gainesville
LifeSouth is in need of blood donors after recent shootings in Gainesville