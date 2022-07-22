LifeSouth is in need of blood donors after recent shootings in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One pint of blood can save up to three people’s lives. On Tuesday, a shooting in Gainesville forced o positive blood to be placed on backorder for area hospitals.

Laura Bialeck the Lifesouth district community development coordinator said they are in need of donors

“We had some shootings early on this week and our hospitals ordered a lot of blood to be able to cope with that and when we have those kinds of issues going on in the community that can use up a lot of the blood we have on hand.”

That blood was needed to help the three victims who were shot. Bialeck added that Lifesouth has struggled this summer to get people to donate.

Blood drives have been held in shopping centers that are almost always full of donors but now in those places, it’s hard to find one.

But regular donor Wesley Madyda said he gives blood to save others’ lives.

“It feels good to help the community I know I’m A-negative it’s a fairly rare blood type and I know platelets help cancer patients and burn victims. Why not help them?”

Cai Husband is also a regular donor herself and explains why she gives blood.

“For a friend who passed away of leukemia that’s why I donate platelets.”

The people at Lifesouth said your blood could be the right type to save multiple people’s lives.

