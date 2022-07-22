Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Brock, Tucker, and Spice

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have past the puppy age but still, have his tail wagging Brock. This three-year-old pup is shy at first but will make it an exception for a new best friend.

Next is an all-time favorite Tucker. This nine-year-old Beagle Mix is so sweet he could give you a cavity.

Lastly is the blind kitty Spice. This year-and-a-half-year-old girl is quiet and calm she is the perfect snuggle buddy for any occasion.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

