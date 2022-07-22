Advertisement

New Catholic bishop installed in the St. Augustine Diocese

Ordination & Installation of Bishop-elect Erik Pohlmeier
Ordination & Installation of Bishop-elect Erik Pohlmeier(Diocese of St. Augustine)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -North Central Florida has a new presiding Catholic bishop.

In a ceremony in Jacksonville on Friday, Father Erik Pohlmeier was installed as the 11th bishop of the St. Augustine Diocese.

Pohlmeier is 51 years old and comes here from Little Rock, Arkansas. He will preside over more than 150,000 Catholics in the diocese, which encompasses almost every county in North Central Florida.

Pohlmeier is scheduled to lead a mass at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gainesville on Saturday evening.

