Qualifying has ended for seat number three on the High Springs Commission

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - One more race is now set for this year’s elections

Qualifying ended Thursday for a single seat on the High Springs City Commission.

Seat number three incumbent Linda Jones is running for another three-year term.

She was unopposed in the last two elections but this year will be challenged by former Chamber of Commerce President Eyvonne Andrews and law enforcement professional Tristan Grunder on the November ballot.

