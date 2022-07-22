Qualifying has ended for seat number three on the High Springs Commission

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - One more race is now set for this year’s elections

Qualifying ended Thursday for a single seat on the High Springs City Commission.

Seat number three incumbent Linda Jones is running for another three-year term.

She was unopposed in the last two elections but this year will be challenged by former Chamber of Commerce President Eyvonne Andrews and law enforcement professional Tristan Grunder on the November ballot.

