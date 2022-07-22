Touching Hearts at Home will hold its 2nd annual health fair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2nd annual Touching Hearts at Home health fair will take place on Friday.

The event runs from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

It will be held at the Senior Recreation Center located at 5701 NW 34th Blvd in Gainesville.

Touching Hearts at Home is a local family-owned and operated home care agency for seniors and adults.

About 20 vendors will be providing informational materials, giveaways, promotional items, and resources.

The event is free and open to the public.

