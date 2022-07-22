Truck hit by train after attempting to go around cross guard arms

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead and two others are hurt after a pickup truck was struck by a train in Bradford County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night a Ford F-250 was heading East on Paul Street.

The truck approached a CSX railroad crossing which troopers say had its cross guard arms down and lights on as a train was coming.

The driver of the truck went around the arms and was struck by the train.

A 57-year-old man from Lawtey was killed and two others in the truck suffered serious injuries.

Troopers are still working to determine which person was driving the truck.

No one on the train was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.