Advertisement

UF student arrested for sexual battery and false imprisonment

UF student arrested for sexual battery and false impisonment
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University of Florida student was arrested for kidnapping and raping his ex-girlfriend at Corry Circle Apartments.

UF Police Department officers say the victim went to the apartment of Zhishen Wang, 27, to retrieve her belongings.

That’s when Wang trapped her in the unit and sexually battered her multiple times.

Wang is being charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment.

TRENDING STORY: Drugs, guns, and money seized in Putnam County

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
48st single wide mobile home stolen from the side of the road.
Whole mobile home stolen in Levy County, deputies say

Latest News

UF student arrested for sexual battery and false imprisonment
Truck hit by train after attempting to go around cross guard arms
UF student arrested for sexual battery and false imprisonment
UF student arrested for sexual battery and false imprisonment
Truck hit by train after attempting to go around cross guard arms
Truck hit by train after attempting to go around cross guard arms
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST