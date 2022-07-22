Advertisement

UF’s Joseph Fahnbulleh takes fourth in World Championship 200 meters

NCAA champion races to a near-personal best against global field
Joseph Fahnbulleh, of Liberia, competes in a heat of the men's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer...
Joseph Fahnbulleh, of Liberia, competes in a heat of the men's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(Petr David Josek | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (WCJB) -Florida Gator sprinter and NCAA champion Joseph Fahnbulleh came in fourth place in Thursday’s 200 meter men’s final at the World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Fahnbulleh, who has won the last two NCAA titles in the event, clocked a time of 19.84 seconds, .01 off a personal best. He represents Liberia in international competition.

As they did in the 100 meters, Americans swept the podium positions, led by Gainesville-born Noah Lyles in an American record 19.31. Lyles committed to UF in high school but turned pro instead of competing in college.

Former Gator triple jumpers Will Claye and Christian Taylor competed on Thursday night as well, with Claye advancing to Saturday’s final on his last attempt of the preliminary round. Taylor, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who is coming off a torn achilles tendon, did not reach the final.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless
“I am just ready to be able to wrap my arms around him”: Judge rules man mauled by GPD K-9 can...
“I’m ready to be able to wrap my arms around him”: Judge rules man mauled by GPD K-9 can be released from jail

Latest News

UF coach played QB at Furman from 1999-2002
Florida’s turnaround hinges on Richardson’s success
Florida head coach Billy Napier speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the...
Gators take the stage at SEC Media Days
Juliette Falls GC, Dunnellon
Tee Time Week Six: Hole of the Week (No. 10 Juliette Falls)
American League's Giancarlo Stanton, of the New York Yankees, swings at a pitch while hitting a...
American League claims All-Star Game over National League, 3-2