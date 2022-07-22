UF’s Joseph Fahnbulleh takes fourth in World Championship 200 meters

EUGENE, Ore. (WCJB) -Florida Gator sprinter and NCAA champion Joseph Fahnbulleh came in fourth place in Thursday’s 200 meter men’s final at the World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Fahnbulleh, who has won the last two NCAA titles in the event, clocked a time of 19.84 seconds, .01 off a personal best. He represents Liberia in international competition.

As they did in the 100 meters, Americans swept the podium positions, led by Gainesville-born Noah Lyles in an American record 19.31. Lyles committed to UF in high school but turned pro instead of competing in college.

Former Gator triple jumpers Will Claye and Christian Taylor competed on Thursday night as well, with Claye advancing to Saturday’s final on his last attempt of the preliminary round. Taylor, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who is coming off a torn achilles tendon, did not reach the final.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.