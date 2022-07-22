Unemployments rates stay steady for June in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reports a slight decrease in the state’s already low unemployment rate. The state’s rate is 2.8% percent, that’s a 0.1% decrease from the month of May.

In North Central Florida, Putnam county is reporting the highest rate in our region at 4.4% percent. Clay county has the lowest unemployment rate in our area, at 2.7% percent. Most counties in our area are reporting around 3%.

