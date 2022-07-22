University of Florida graduate student arrested for sexual assault

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s actually shocking.”

University Police Department officers arrested 27-year-old graduate student, Zhishem Wang, for an alleged sexual assault and kidnapping of a woman.

According to the police report, the two met in February of this year. On July 8th, the woman went to Wang’s apartment in Corry Village on campus.

Residents, like Andrew Paltor, who lives in the complex say they’re in shock that this happened footsteps away from their door.

“Very big surprise for me cause this is a very quiet and safe community,” dice Paltor.

Once the woman arrived at the apartment, she says Wang was washing dishes and then, gave her a hug. According to the report, she tried to push wang away but could not.

The woman was then sexually battered by Wang. She tried to escape several times but was held against her will.

One student who lives in the complex told TV20 the suspect was his neighbor and witnessed the arrest. Other residents told TV20 they have not been informed about this case by the complex.

UFPD did log the crime report and the arrest and has issued a trespass warning for Wang.

“Definitely it’s reassuring. I think that’s the best thing that they did,” said Paltor. He said he feels at ease knowing UFPD has taken action and supervises the complex frequently.

“Almost every day I would say. Like day and night and the afternoons obviously,” claimed Paltor.

UFPD sent a statement saying they assessed this incident once it was reported, responded to, and will further investigate.

Officers arrested wang on Tuesday. Zhishem Wang’s bond is set at $150,000.

