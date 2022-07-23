Gainesville Police K-9 removed from service after recent stop

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville police K-9 is now out of service after a traffic stop ended with a man losing his eye.

In a written statement Friday, GPD chief Lonnie Scott responded to the “heightened community interest” in the case.

On July 10th, officers pulled over 30-year-old Terrell Bradley, who ultimately ran and was mauled by the K-9.

His family called it an excessive use of force.

Police say they are reviewing reports, photographs, and video recordings.

Bradley faces several charges, including possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

TRENDING STORY: UF student arrested for sexual battery and false imprisonment

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.