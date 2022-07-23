Advertisement

Gainesville Police K-9 removed from service after recent stop

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville police K-9 is now out of service after a traffic stop ended with a man losing his eye.

In a written statement Friday, GPD chief Lonnie Scott responded to the “heightened community interest” in the case.

On July 10th, officers pulled over 30-year-old Terrell Bradley, who ultimately ran and was mauled by the K-9.

His family called it an excessive use of force.

Police say they are reviewing reports, photographs, and video recordings.

Bradley faces several charges, including possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

TRENDING STORY: UF student arrested for sexual battery and false imprisonment

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

