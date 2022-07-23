Advertisement

Horse enthusiasts attend the Ocala Equine Conference

Equine lovers learned about new ways to rehabilitate their horses to stay healthy.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Association of Equine Practitioners gathered in the horse capital of the world for their 58th year of the conference.

“Opportunities for veterinarians out in the work community and field working to see new technology for instance biologicals. New products that we can use that are natural products for performance horses to keep them from having arthritis,” said council president Armon Blair Jr.

The conference brought the best minds of the equine industry to Ocala educating people on new things happening in the horse world.

On the different technologies like eye shields, ultrasound equipment, and everything in between to keep your horse healthy.

“Food and nutrition all the way to technology-type chips that go in horses. To track the drugs that have been put into them they can even scan these horses from afar from three feet while they’re running during thoroughbred races,” said executive director Jim Naugle.

Practitioners from around the world were there getting insight on various topics including gastric ulcers in horses and exams of thoroughbred racehorses.

“We’re lucky here in Ocala we have a lot of this stuff sort of entrenched because we have such a great horse industry. But there are veterinarians from other countries and other states who don’t have that exposure so real this is a great opportunity for them to come,” said Blair Jr.

The conference continues Sunday from 7am to 3:30pm and they’ll have it again in January at the World Equestrian Center.

