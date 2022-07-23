Advertisement

Levy County candidates were in Cedar Key for a political forum

Candidates answered various questions including ones about the northern turnpike extension.
Candidates answered various questions including ones about the northern turnpike extension.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cedar Key Community Center was full of residents of Levy County.

Some wrote down notes and took videos on issues school board, county commissioner, property appraiser, and senate candidates had to say.

“This will be the first one that I’ve attended and it’s the first one I remember them having in a long time. I and my wife just wanted to come tonight and see what kind of questions they’ll ask and how they answer them,” said resident James McCain.

Some of those questions involved the proposed Northern Turnpike Extension and what they’ll do to fix violence and taxes in the county.

The organizer of the forum Parks Wilson said this vent is to inform voters to make the right decision.

“A lot of people don’t know the candidates and there’s going to be school board, county commission, property appraiser, Florida state senate, circuit judges here tonight candidates for all those offices. We need to know who they are as voters to be informed.”  

McCain added that this forum makes residents of Cedar Key more knowledgeable about candidates who are from Bronson, Williston, and other cities in the county they’ll be voting for.

“For us, it’s hard to get around and hear what everybody says I’m down here in Cedar Key it’s kind of out of everybody’s way and you really don’t get to attend a lot of political rallies. That’s the reason I wanted to come tonight.”

The voter registration deadline is Monday. Early voting in levy county is from August 8-20 with the election on August 23.

