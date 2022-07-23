Advertisement

Marion County deputies on the lookout for credit card thief

The suspect used the stolen card at Hibbett Sports and Dollar General
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a credit card thief who got a bargain for his stolen buck

Deputies are looking for a man they say found someone’s card and treated himself to merchandise at Hibbett Sports on Southwest Archer Road in Gainesville.

He also hit up the Dollar General on North US Highway 441.

