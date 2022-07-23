Advertisement

Ocala woman dies in morning house fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One woman is dead after being stuck in a home that caught on fire early Saturday morning.

Officials with Marion County fire rescue responded to the home at Cedar Trace Lane in Ocala after neighbors reported seeing smoke and flames.

After getting to the scene around 7:45 a.m., the fire was under control within 20 minutes.

A 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marion County Fire Rescue and state fire marshal officials, along with Marion County sheriff’s officials are investigating the death.

