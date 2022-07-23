Advertisement

Officer shoots 15-foot pet snake wrapped around owner’s throat, police say

Police in Pennsylvania said they shot a pet snake that was wrapped around its owner's neck. (Source: WPVI)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - Police say they had to rescue a Pennsylvania man from his 15-foot pet snake.

Officers report they were called to the man’s home on Wednesday and found the snake wrapped around his owner’s neck.

Authorities said the man was lying on the floor unresponsive and the reptile would not let go. So, they shot it.

“At that time, the officers observed the snake, a very large, thick, 15-plus-foot snake. The snake’s midsection was wrapped around the male’s throat on the ground,” said Lt. Peter Nickischer of the Upper Macungie Township Police Department. “Literally, the officer looked into the room and the snake was looking up at him. It was face-to-face, and the officer just did what he had to do.”

According to police, the snake’s owner was not hit with any of the bullets but was taken to the hospital once the snake moved away and died.

Police did not release any further immediate information on the incident.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless
Ten people, including an Ocala man, were arrested for dealing Methamphetamine
Ten people, including an Ocala man, were arrested for dealing Methamphetamine
48st single wide mobile home stolen from the side of the road.
Whole mobile home stolen in Levy County, deputies say

Latest News

Candidates answered various questions including ones about the northern turnpike extension.
Levy County candidates were in Cedar Key for a political forum
The suspect used the stolen card at Hibbett Sports and Dollar General
Marion County deputies on the lookout for credit card thief
Pastor Ryan Wolfe married Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.
‘They absolutely really do love each other’: Meet the minister who married Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
The suspect used the stolen card at Hibbett Sports and Dollar General
Marion County deputies on the lookout for credit card thief