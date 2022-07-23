Advertisement

Three Ocala churches joined together to host a fun community event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three churches the Joy Lutheran Church, Iglesia De Dios Cristo La Roca, and The Way Independent Christian Church came together for fun, games, and food in Ocala, at the Olde Fashioned day Picnic.

The churches are right down the street from each other off Highway 200  joining forces for a big block party for the community.

Guests could enjoy a car show, free food, games, and live entertainment. Arthur Wuertz the pastor from Joy Lutheran Church it’s all about loving each other.

“This is a gift to the community in a time that we just need to have fun and we just need to forget about everything else and focus on the love.”

The three churches plan to bring the community together with more events in the near future.

