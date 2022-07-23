UF’s Champion Allison takes fourth in World Championship 400m race

EUGENE, Ore. (WCJB) -If anyone was destined to race in a major international competition, it would have to be the man whose name implies it. Florida Gator Champion Allison continued his strong season on Friday night with a fourth place finish in the men’s 400 meters at the World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Allison, who just finished his junior outdoor season at UF, was in his World Championship debut and clocked a time of 44.77 seconds.

Allison rallied to pick off a few runners in the final 100 meters. He was coming off a runner-up showing at the NCAA championships last month, where he helped Florida win the team title. Fellow American Michael Norman won the race in 44.29.

Saturday’s action at Worlds includes former Gator triple jumper Will Claye competing in the men’s final. Claye is a three-time Olympic medalist, including a pair of silvers in the triple jump.

