Gator Diggs propels Team U.S.A. to relay finals

Diggs ran the fastest opening leg in the 4x400 relay qualifying heat
Talitha Diggs, of the United States, prepares for a heat during the women's 4x400-meter relay...
Talitha Diggs, of the United States, prepares for a heat during the women's 4x400-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WCJB) - The reigning NCAA Champion of the women’s 400 meters didn’t miss a beat in pushing Team U.S.A. to the 4x400 relay finals at the Track and Field World Championships.

Gator sprinter Talitha Diggs ran the opening leg of the race in 51.01 seconds before handing off the baton to teammate Allyson Felix. Diggs opening time was the fastest of any woman between the two heats.

The red, white, and blue would go on to cross the finish line first, in a time of 3:23:38. America’s best just edged out Great Britain who narrowly came in second with a time of 3:23.92.

Diggs and Gator male sprinter Champion Allison, who helped the U.S. men’s 4x400 team advance to the finals, both have a chance to help their country win a medal on Sunday.

