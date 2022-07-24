Gator Diggs propels Team U.S.A. to relay finals

EUGENE, Ore. (WCJB) - The reigning NCAA Champion of the women’s 400 meters didn’t miss a beat in pushing Team U.S.A. to the 4x400 relay finals at the Track and Field World Championships.

Gator sprinter Talitha Diggs ran the opening leg of the race in 51.01 seconds before handing off the baton to teammate Allyson Felix. Diggs opening time was the fastest of any woman between the two heats.

The red, white, and blue would go on to cross the finish line first, in a time of 3:23:38. America’s best just edged out Great Britain who narrowly came in second with a time of 3:23.92.

Diggs and Gator male sprinter Champion Allison, who helped the U.S. men’s 4x400 team advance to the finals, both have a chance to help their country win a medal on Sunday.

