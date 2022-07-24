Hundreds of people facing power outages throughout North Central Florida following stormy weekend

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of people are out of power in Alachua, Columbia and Levy counties after a weekend filled with thunder and heavy wind.

Duke Energy is reporting nearly 400 households are stuck without power.

Newberry city officials say the Duke Substation that feeds power in the city is down, causing the outage there.

Clay Electric is seeing nearly 500 outages, with 200 coming from Alachua and 190 in Columbia county.

