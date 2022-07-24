More than 600 youth swimmers compete in Florida Summer Senior Championships

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the month of July nearing its end, athletes across the nation are squeezing in their final practice sessions, camps, and competitions to prepare for the upcoming fall school year.

One of the larger swimming competitions of the summer, the Florida Summer Senior Championships are taking place at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center at the University of Florida. The annual event runs from Thursday, July 21 thru Sunday, July 24.

The four-day competition features more than 50 club swimming teams from across the state, bringing more than 600 high school-aged athletes to Gainesville to compete against one-another in every category of swimming - freestyle, back stroke, breast stroke, butterfly, and individual medley.

Local teams in the field include The Gator Swim Club and Makos Aquatics Club. They represent 43 swimmers in the field.

The event is the perfect way for competitive swimmers to gage their own performance against the clock, as well as, where they stand against their competition. The swimmers also compete to gain points toward their national ranking.

Among the local competitors to watch for are Eastside’s Hannah Ahn and Gainesville High School graduate Aidan Fuller.

Ahn, who’s committed to Brown University won the 100 meter fly in 1:01.89. As for Fuller, the Purple Hurricanes recent graduate is bound for South Carolina and finished in 5th place in the 200 meters in 1:59.45.

The competition wraps up on Sunday.

