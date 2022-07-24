Newberry resident facing more child sex abuse charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Newberry is back in jail after another child victim has come forward claiming he sexually abused them.

Additional charges for 41-year-old Justin Krumwiede were added Friday after a 12-year-old victim said he told her he took nude pictures of her while she slept and exposed himself to her.

Krumwiede is already in jail after being arrested for sexually battering another victim in March.

He is being held in the Alachua County Jail on a bond of $2,750,000.

