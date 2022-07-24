Police: Owner arrested after dogs maul 71-year-old man to death

FRESNO, Texas (Gray News) – Police in Texas arrested a man in connection with a group of dogs who mauled to death a 71-year-old man.

The Ford Bend County Sheriff’s Office charged 47-year-old Samuel Cartwright attack by dog resulting in death, a second degree felony.

The arrest comes after the sheriff’s office conducted an investigation into the death of Freddy Garcia, who was attacked and killed by seven dogs while walking to a store on July 18 while walking to a store in Fresno. Officials say the dogs belonged to Cartwright.

All seven of the pit bull mixes were captured by deputies and Animal Control.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Eric Fagan said he is thankful the dogs have been removed from the streets to prevent another attack from happening.

“This devastating tragedy didn’t have to happen,” Fagan said. “I extend my deepest condolences to the Garcia family and his neighbors as they adjust to the loss of Mr. Garcia.”

