Two Bradenton men jailed for high speed crash, fleeing

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Bradenton are behind bars in Gainesville after hitting a car at high speed and fleeing.

The victim of that wreck was sent to UF Health Shands in serious condition.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers saw the driver, 19-year-old Zion Bellamy-Bey, and passenger, 19-year-old Kevin Miller, going over 100 miles per hour on I-75.

The trooper chased the men until they exited at Williston Road.

Bellamy-Bey’s car hit another nearly head-on and both men left the car.

Both fled into the woods, crossed I-75, and then were arrested by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies at a Goodyear tire center.

Bellamy-Bey is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a bond of $45,000.

Miller was released early Saturday.

