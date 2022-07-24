Two Bradenton men jailed for high speed crash, fleeing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Bradenton are behind bars in Gainesville after hitting a car at high speed and fleeing.

The victim of that wreck was sent to UF Health Shands in serious condition.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers saw the driver, 19-year-old Zion Bellamy-Bey, and passenger, 19-year-old Kevin Miller, going over 100 miles per hour on I-75.

The trooper chased the men until they exited at Williston Road.

Bellamy-Bey’s car hit another nearly head-on and both men left the car.

Both fled into the woods, crossed I-75, and then were arrested by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies at a Goodyear tire center.

Bellamy-Bey is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a bond of $45,000.

Miller was released early Saturday.

