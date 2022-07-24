Two Bradenton men jailed for high speed crash, fleeing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Bradenton are behind bars in Gainesville after hitting a car at high speed and fleeing.
The victim of that wreck was sent to UF Health Shands in serious condition.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers saw the driver, 19-year-old Zion Bellamy-Bey, and passenger, 19-year-old Kevin Miller, going over 100 miles per hour on I-75.
The trooper chased the men until they exited at Williston Road.
Bellamy-Bey’s car hit another nearly head-on and both men left the car.
Both fled into the woods, crossed I-75, and then were arrested by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies at a Goodyear tire center.
Bellamy-Bey is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a bond of $45,000.
Miller was released early Saturday.
