Cade Museum co-founder discusses how to teach children to become inventors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cade Museum in Gainesville has created a curriculum to inspire the next great inventors.

On Monday, President and Co-founder Phoebe Cade Miles talked about how the organization teaches students to be creative at the Florida Innovation Summer Speaker Series.

She discussed the organization’s proprietary “invent” curriculum. It teaches students to think about science, not in terms of different subjects, but different inventions. It’s part of an effort to teach students to be more creative.

“I think you can absolutely teach people to think more creatively and I believe that every human being, if you have a brain, you have the ability to create and be creative,” said Cade Miles. “We love to work with kids who don’t identify themselves as being strong students because sometimes they see connections that others don’t.”

She described how the invention of Gatorade happened by creatively connecting together football players and kidney patients.

“Most inventors see things in random connections that other people don’t see,” said Cade Miles. “For instance, the invention of Gatorade is the random connection of a morphologist and a football coach. Two very different subject matters Yet, they were both dealing with stressed-out kidneys that were not producing urine. That was the insight my dad had in talking to the football coach. If you have an invention mindset you make the connection right away. Sick football players in the prime of their life and sick kidney patients and you can come up with a solution.”

